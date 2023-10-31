3,930 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.73. 69,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

