Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bravo Multinational Trading Up 6.8 %

Bravo Multinational stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,627. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and reselling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in March 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

