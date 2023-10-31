Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Bravo Multinational Trading Up 6.8 %
Bravo Multinational stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,627. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
