Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $238.15. 150,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,032. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $264.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

