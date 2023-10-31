Seascape Capital Management Has $17.62 Million Stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,428 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.12% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 175,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter.

DBND opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

