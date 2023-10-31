Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,075. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $194.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.