Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,871 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 372,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.77.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

