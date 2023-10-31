Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.27. 87,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

