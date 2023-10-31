Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 32,974 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 443,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,735. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

