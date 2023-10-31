Seascape Capital Management Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Seascape Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.0 %

AZN stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

