Seascape Capital Management Has $4.58 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 2.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.