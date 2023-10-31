Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,788.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,771.32 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,031.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,860.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.