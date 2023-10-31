Seascape Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

