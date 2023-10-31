Seascape Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

