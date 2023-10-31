Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

