W Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 219,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

