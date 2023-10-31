Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) & Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Head-To-Head Review

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Harbour Energy and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Hammerhead Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 1.78 $164.30 million N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.75 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A -8.90% -4.77%

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Hammerhead Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.