2,332 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,093 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

