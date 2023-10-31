Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

MSI opened at $276.22 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $235.50 and a one year high of $299.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

