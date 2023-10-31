CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $178.84. 1,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.52.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

In related news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,679,238. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $9,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

