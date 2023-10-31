Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 1,422 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.