Augmedix (AUGX) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) is one of 191 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Augmedix to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Augmedix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix Competitors 865 5118 10606 270 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Augmedix’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augmedix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million -$24.45 million -7.89 Augmedix Competitors $3.81 billion $97.63 million 3.97

Augmedix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Augmedix Competitors -33.81% -170.93% -8.81%

Summary

Augmedix competitors beat Augmedix on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

