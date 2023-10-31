Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40 to $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day moving average of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.13 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

