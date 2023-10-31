EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $449.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.