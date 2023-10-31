NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $82.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003118 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,873,081 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 989,539,528 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31406489 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $72,662,268.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

