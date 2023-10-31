Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after buying an additional 3,608,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

