United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of X traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 909,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

