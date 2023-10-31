iA Financial (IAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$2.39 per share for the quarter.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.97%.
iA Financial Stock Performance
TSE IAG traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$68.60 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.05.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
