iA Financial (IAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$2.39 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE IAG traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$68.60 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iA Financial

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.