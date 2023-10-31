T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $89.43. 111,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 235.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

