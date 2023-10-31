Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

