Clarus (CLAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarus Trading Up 0.7 %

Clarus stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.89. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

