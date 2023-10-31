Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 6,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,215. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABUS
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.