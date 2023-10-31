Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 6,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,215. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

