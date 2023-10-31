TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 659,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

