VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.57 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY remained flat at $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,565. The stock has a market cap of $471.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

