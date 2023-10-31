Unitil (UTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,866. Unitil has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 57.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

