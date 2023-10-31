CECO Environmental (CECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 31,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CECO. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $7,974,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $2,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $8,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CECO Environmental
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.