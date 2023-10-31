Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

COR stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.95. 125,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,352. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.10 and a one year high of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

