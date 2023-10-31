iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.34. 434,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.31 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.98.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
