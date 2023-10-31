iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.34. 434,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.31 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.