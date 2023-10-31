Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. 259,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.