Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

