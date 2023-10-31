Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $636,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 198,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 209,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.