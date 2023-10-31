Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $552,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.60. 25,593,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,149,875. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $631.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.92.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

