Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DENN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

