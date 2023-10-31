Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Increases By 11.6%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 29.48%.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

