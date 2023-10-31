Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 221 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $261.05. The company had a trading volume of 154,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.98 and its 200 day moving average is $306.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

