Simplex Trading LLC Invests $19.72 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 481,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,421,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,031,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

