Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.49 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

