Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $962.37 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.65.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

