Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

