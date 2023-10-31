Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.