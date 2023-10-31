Choreo LLC Sells 734 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 292,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 180,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

